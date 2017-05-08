版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 04:15 BJT

BRIEF-Meet Group Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07

May 8 Meet Group Inc:

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 revenue $20.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $20.1 million

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐