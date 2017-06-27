BRIEF-Meet Group reaches agreement with Harvest Capital

June 27 Meet Group Inc-
* The Meet Group reaches agreement with Harvest Capital
* Meet Group Inc - agrees to appoint two new independent
directors to Meet Group's board
* Meet Group Inc - has entered into a cooperation agreement
with harvest capital strategies llc and its affiliates
* Meet Group Inc - has agreed to appoint jim parmelee to
board, who has agreed to join meet group board effective
immediately
* Meet Group - agreed to appoint to board a second director
mutually acceptable to co and harvest capital to be identified
within next ninety days
* Meet Group-harvest Capital agreed, until shareholder vote
at Meet Group's stockholder meeting, it will abide by certain
customary standstill provisions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: