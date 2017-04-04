BRIEF-Meeting with FDA confirms acceptability of Evoke's proposed trial for Gimoti NDA

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Evoke Pharma Inc
* Positive type A meeting with FDA confirms acceptability of Evoke Pharma’S proposed comparative exposure PK trial for Gimoti NDA
* Company believes it will be able to submit NDA for Gimoti by late 2017 or early 2018
* After discussing protocol design of PK trial with FDA, Co plans to incorporate agency's recommendations in final protocol
* Pivotal comparative exposure PK trial will be conducted in healthy volunteers to demonstrate bioequivalence of Gimoti to Reglan tablets
* Preparing to execute PK trial and expects to have results in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm