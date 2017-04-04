BRIEF-Meeting with FDA confirms acceptability of Evoke's proposed trial for Gimoti NDA

April 4 Evoke Pharma Inc

* Positive type A meeting with FDA confirms acceptability of Evoke Pharma’S proposed comparative exposure PK trial for Gimoti NDA

* Company believes it will be able to submit NDA for Gimoti by late 2017 or early 2018

* After discussing protocol design of PK trial with FDA, Co plans to incorporate agency's recommendations in final protocol

* Pivotal comparative exposure PK trial will be conducted in healthy volunteers to demonstrate bioequivalence of Gimoti to Reglan tablets

* Preparing to execute PK trial and expects to have results in second half of 2017