版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 04:32 BJT

BRIEF-Meetme announces closing of if(we) acquisition and rebrands to The Meet Group

April 3 Meetme Inc:

* Meetme announces closing of if(we) acquisition and rebrands to The Meet Group

* if(we) acquisition is expected to contribute $9 million of adjusted EBITDA in first 12 months post-close

* Meetme Inc - if(we) acquisition is expected to provide combined company with a path forward for generating $150 million in annualized revenue

* Meetme Inc - if(we) acquisition is expected to provide combined company with a path forward for generating $50 million of adjusted EBITDA annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐