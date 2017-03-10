版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 10日 星期五 22:09 BJT

BRIEF-MeetMe prices public offering of common stock

March 10 MeetMe Inc:

* MeetMe prices public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 8.00 million common shares priced at $5.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐