版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 22:16 BJT

BRIEF-MeetMe says appoints First Round Capital partner Chris Fralic to board

March 1 Meetme Inc

* First Round Capital partner Chris Fralic joins MeetMe's board of directors

* MeetMe Inc- on February 27, MeetMe's board expanded its number from five to six members, and appointed Fralic to fill newly-created vacancy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐