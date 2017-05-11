BRIEF-MEG Energy qtrly net earnings $1.6 mln vs. $130.8 mln

BRIEF-Galapagos says share capital increase arising from warrant exercises
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
May 11 MEG Energy Corp
* MEG Energy reports first quarter 2017 results
* Quarterly production volumes of 77,245 barrels per day
* Qtrly net earnings $1.6 million versus $130.8 million
* On track to meet annual production guidance of 80,000 BPD-82,000 BPD, targets exit production for 2017 of 86,000 BPD-89,000 BPD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sdiptech ab (publ) says agm decided that no dividend will be given to holders of common shares of series a or series b
