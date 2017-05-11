版本:
BRIEF-MEG Energy qtrly net earnings $1.6 mln vs. $130.8 mln

May 11 MEG Energy Corp

* MEG Energy reports first quarter 2017 results

* Quarterly production volumes of 77,245 barrels per day

* Qtrly net earnings $1.6 million versus $130.8 million

* On track to meet annual production guidance of 80,000 BPD-82,000 BPD, targets exit production for 2017 of 86,000 BPD-89,000 BPD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
