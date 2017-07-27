FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
BRIEF-MEG Energy reports qtrly earnings per share $0.35‍​
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 上午10点15分 / 1 天前

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - MEG Energy Corp:

* MEG Energy reports solid second quarter 2017 results supported by record low per barrel non-energy operating costs, while successfully completing major turnaround activities

* MEG Energy Corp- ‍quarterly production volumes of 72,448 barrels per day​

* MEG Energy Corp- ‍company remains on track to meet its 2017 average production guidance of 80,000 to 82,000 bpd​

* MEG Energy Corp- ‍for Q2 of 2017, net operating costs were $7.42 per barrel, compared to $8.43 per barrel in previous quarter​

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.35‍​

* MEG Energy Corp- ‍MEG's 2017 capital budget guidance remains at $590 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

