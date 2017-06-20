版本:
BRIEF-Mega Uranium reports 6.31 pct stake in NexGen Energy

June 20 NexGen Energy Ltd:

* Mega Uranium Ltd reports a 6.31 percent passive stake in NexGen Energy Ltd as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2sRgHUY) Further company coverage:
