2017年 5月 16日 星期二 16:57 BJT

BRIEF-Megaport says unit entered into cloud partnership with Alibaba Cloud

May 16 Megaport Ltd:

* Megaport (Singapore) Pte Ltd entered into cloud partnership with Alibaba Cloud Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
