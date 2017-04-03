版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 20:29 BJT

BRIEF-Mei Pharma announces appointment of Brian Drazba as CFO

April 3 Mei Pharma Inc

* Mei Pharma announces appointment of Brian Drazba as Chief Financial Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐