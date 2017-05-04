版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 21:34 BJT

BRIEF-MEI Pharma Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million

May 4 MEI Pharma Inc:

* MEI Pharma Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
