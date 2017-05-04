版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 21:21 BJT

BRIEF-MEI Pharma reports Q3 loss per share $0.02

May 4 MEI Pharma Inc:

* MEI pharma reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.02

* Q3 revenue $4.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐