BRIEF-Meisheng's unit to invest in toys maker JAKKS Pacific

April 10 Meisheng Cultural and Creative Corp Ltd

* Says Hong Kong unit to invest $19.3 million in JAKKS Pacific Inc for 3.7 million shares

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oRfUSk

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
