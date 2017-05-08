BRIEF-Melco International Development says Crown Sub to dispose its remaining stake in Melco Resorts

BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp Q2 dividend of $0.31 per share
* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation declares second quarter dividend of $0.31 per share
May 8 Melco International Development Ltd
* Crown Sub has agreed to dispose of its remaining shareholding in Melco Resorts
* Melco resorts entered into share repurchase agreement with Crown Sub and Crown
* Melco resorts has agreed to repurchase an aggregate 165.3 million melco resorts shares from crown sub Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FedEx Corp. Reports record fourth quarter and full-year earnings
June 20 FedEx Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the package delivery company benefited from its TNT Express acquisition and higher sales across its express, ground and freight business units.