BRIEF-Melco International Development says Crown Sub to dispose its remaining stake in Melco Resorts

May 8 Melco International Development Ltd

* Crown Sub has agreed to dispose of its remaining shareholding in Melco Resorts

* Melco resorts entered into share repurchase agreement with Crown Sub and Crown

* Melco resorts has agreed to repurchase an aggregate 165.3 million melco resorts shares from crown sub Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
