2017年 5月 8日 星期一 19:40 BJT

BRIEF-Melco Resorts & Entertainment-launch of public offering of 27.8 million adss

May 8 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd :

* Melco Resorts & Entertainment - launch of public offering of 27.8 million adss,82 million ordinary shares for 165.3 million ordinary shares, concurrent repurchase from Crown Resorts

* Melco Resorts & Entertainment - upon completion of offering and repurchase expected to occur on May 15, crown will no longer hold any shares in Melco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
