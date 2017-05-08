BRIEF-Melco Resorts & Entertainment-launch of public offering of 27.8 million adss

May 8 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd :

* Melco Resorts & Entertainment - launch of public offering of 27.8 million adss,82 million ordinary shares for 165.3 million ordinary shares, concurrent repurchase from Crown Resorts

* Melco Resorts & Entertainment - upon completion of offering and repurchase expected to occur on May 15, crown will no longer hold any shares in Melco