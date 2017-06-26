BRIEF-Melco Resorts Finance announces proposed 4.875% senior notes offering

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as market takes a relook at ECB chief's comments
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
June 26 Melco Resorts Finance Limited
* Melco Resorts Finance announces proposed 4.875% senior notes offering
* Melco Resorts Finance Limited - proposes to conduct an international offering of 4.875% senior notes due 2025
* Melco Resorts Finance - net proceeds, together with cash on hand if applicable, will be used to repay in full a drawdown in amount of $350 million from revolving credit facility
* Melco Resorts Finance Limited -proposed additional notes to be issued under indenture under which co issued US$650 million of 4.875% senior notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
* Alleghany Capital Corporation to invest in Wilbert Funeral Services
June 28 South Dakota meat processor Beef Products Inc has settled its defamation and libel suit against American Broadcasting Company and its reporter Jim Avila, BPI said in a statement on Wednesday.