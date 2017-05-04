BRIEF-Melco Resorts qtrly net income attributable to co US$0.23 per ads

May 4 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd

* Melco announces unaudited first quarter 2017 earnings and declares quarterly dividend

* Q1 revenue $1.277 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.18 billion

* Melco resorts & entertainment - qtrly net income attributable to melco resorts & entertainment limited was us$113.4 million, or us$0.23 per ads

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S