BRIEF-Melcor 2016 FFO per share down 22 pct to $1.28

BRIEF-BMO seeing evidence of softening in Toronto housing market
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
March 15 Melcor Developments Ltd
* Melcor developments announces 2016 results, declares quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share
* Melcor developments ltd - funds from operations (ffo) per share was down 22% to $1.28 in 2016 compared to $1.64 in 2015
* Melcor developments ltd - "expect variations in market demand based on region and asset class to continue in 2017"
* Melcor developments ltd - also expect kelowna and lethbridge to remain unaffected by pressures of our other markets in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.
* First Eagle Investment Management LLC reports a 8.11 percent passive stake in Identiv Inc as of May 19, 2017 - sec filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2rReLsd] Further company coverage: