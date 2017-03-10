BRIEF-Melcor REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.21

BRIEF-Divestco says Q1 revenue rose 27 pct to C$4.0 mln
* Qtrly funds from operations per share $ 0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 9 Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust
* Melcor REIT announces 2016 annual results
* Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.21
* Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24
* Qtrly rental revenue of $16.17 million for a decline of 5% over Q4-2015
* Q4 FFO per share view C$0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly funds from operations per share $ 0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 Five men, including a Washington political consultant and a federal employee, were criminally charged on Wednesday with engaging in an insider trading scheme based on leaks from within a federal healthcare agency.
* JELD-WEN holding Inc. Announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock