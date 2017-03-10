版本:
BRIEF-Melcor REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.21

March 9 Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust

* Melcor REIT announces 2016 annual results

* Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.21

* Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24

* Qtrly rental revenue of $16.17 million for a decline of 5% over Q4-2015

* Q4 FFO per share view C$0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
