2017年 4月 27日 星期四 04:30 BJT

BRIEF-Mellanox Q1 non-gaap EPS $0.29

April 26 Mellanox Technologies Ltd:

* Mellanox reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.25

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $205 million to $215 million

* Q1 revenue fell 4.1 percent to $188.7 million

* Mellanox Technologies Ltd says "we expect 2017 to be a growth year for mellanox"

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $205.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $222.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
