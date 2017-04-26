BRIEF-Mellanox Q1 non-gaap EPS $0.29

BRIEF-Coca-Cola signs letter of intent for bottling territory in Northeast
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast
April 26 Mellanox Technologies Ltd:
* Mellanox reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.25
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $205 million to $215 million
* Q1 revenue fell 4.1 percent to $188.7 million
* Mellanox Technologies Ltd says "we expect 2017 to be a growth year for mellanox"
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $205.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $222.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.
* Manitok Energy Inc. Announces amended terms for the lease issuance and drilling commitment agreement