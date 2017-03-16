版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 20:41 BJT

BRIEF-Mellanox Technologies Ltd says ships more than 200,000 optical transceiver modules for next generation 100gb/s networks

March 16 Mellanox Technologies Ltd

* Mellanox Technologies Ltd says ships more than 200,000 optical transceiver modules for next generation 100gb/s networks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
