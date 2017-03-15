版本:
BRIEF-Melvin Capital Management LP reports 7.1 percent passive stake in Laureate Education Inc

March 15 Laureate Education Inc

* Melvin Capital Management LP reports 7.1 percent passive stake in Laureate Education Inc as on March 9, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2msepEg) Further company coverage:
