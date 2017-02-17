BRIEF-Memex Inc reports Q1 loss per share C$0.007

BRIEF-Samsung Electronics announces pricing and availability of new Samsung gear 360 in U.S.
* Samsung Electronics America Inc says announced pricing and availability of new samsung gear 360 in united states
Feb 17 Memex Inc:
* Memex Inc releases q1-2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share C$0.007
* Q1 revenue fell 18 percent to C$505,000
* Spartan Motors names James A. Sharman as chairman of the board
* American Airlines names Nathan J. Gatten senior vice president – government affairs