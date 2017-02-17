版本:
2017年 2月 18日

BRIEF-Memex Inc reports Q1 loss per share C$0.007

Feb 17 Memex Inc:

* Memex Inc releases q1-2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share C$0.007

* Q1 revenue fell 18 percent to C$505,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
