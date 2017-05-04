版本:
BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners successfully completes financial restructuring

May 4 Memorial Production Partners Lp:

* Memorial production partners successfully completes financial restructuring

* through its financial restructuring, company eliminated more than $1.3 billion of debt from its balance sheet

* announced that it engaged jefferies as lead advisor and initiated process to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives

* it successfully completed its financial restructuring and emerged from chapter 11 as new corporation under name Amplify Energy Corp

* restructuring plan includes divesting non-core assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
