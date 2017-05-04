BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners successfully completes financial restructuring

May 4 Memorial Production Partners Lp:
* Memorial production partners successfully completes
financial restructuring
* through its financial restructuring, company eliminated
more than $1.3 billion of debt from its balance sheet
* announced that it engaged jefferies as lead advisor and
initiated process to explore and evaluate potential strategic
alternatives
* it successfully completed its financial restructuring and
emerged from chapter 11 as new corporation under name Amplify
Energy Corp
* restructuring plan includes divesting non-core assets
