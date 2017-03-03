版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 4日 星期六 00:25 BJT

BRIEF-Mentor Capital acquires $1.0 million of GW Pharmaceuticals

March 3 Mentor Capital Inc :

* Mentor Capital acquires $1.0 million of GW Pharmaceuticals, PLC

* Mentor Capital Inc- Has taken a $1.0 million position in stock of GW Pharmaceuticals, PLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
