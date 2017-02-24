版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 25日 星期六 05:06 BJT

BRIEF-Mentor Graphics and Siemens industry received clearance by Korea fair trade commission for merger agreement

Feb 24 Mentor Graphics Corp:

* Mentor Graphics -on Feb. 23, 2017, co and Siemens industry received clearance by Korea fair trade commission for merger agreement Source text:(bit.ly/2l8MAk1) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐