2017年 2月 22日

BRIEF-Mentor Graphics appoints Yukio Tsuchida as president and managing director for Japan

Feb 22 Mentor Graphics Corp

* Mentor Graphics announces new president and managing director for Japan

* Yukio Tsuchida has been appointed as president and managing director of Mentor Graphics Japan Co Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
