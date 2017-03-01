版本:
2017年 3月 2日

BRIEF-Mentor Graphics says Siemens received clearance under EU merger regulation

March 1 Mentor Graphics Corp:

* Mentor Graphics-on Feb 27 co, Siemens received clearance under EU merger regulation from European Commission to complete pending acquisition by Siemens Source text: (bit.ly/2mfnxjP) Further company coverage:
