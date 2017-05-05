BRIEF-Mercedes-Benz car sales up 9 percent in April

BRIEF-Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision - spokesperson
May 5 Mercedes-Benz
* Says car sales including smart rose 9 percent to 191,551 units in April
* Says sales in Europe rose 4 percent to 75,928 units in April
* Says sales in China rose 35 percent to 47,627 units in April
* Says sales in USA fell 8 percent to 26,932 units in April Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)
* Tesla autopilot head of software Chris Lattner leaves; Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as new head of AI and computer vision - Electrek Source text - http://bit.ly/2sok84b Further company coverage: