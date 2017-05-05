版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五 16:35 BJT

BRIEF-Mercedes-Benz car sales up 9 percent in April

May 5 Mercedes-Benz

* Says car sales including smart rose 9 percent to 191,551 units in April

* Says sales in Europe rose 4 percent to 75,928 units in April

* Says sales in China rose 35 percent to 47,627 units in April

* Says sales in USA fell 8 percent to 26,932 units in April Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐