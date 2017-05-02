版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 00:50 BJT

BRIEF-Mercedes-Benz USA reports April sales down 7.9 pct

May 2 Mercedes-Benz USA:

* Mercedes-Benz USA reports April sales volume at 26,932 units, decreasing 7.9 percent from the 29,236 vehicles sold during the same month last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐