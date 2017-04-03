版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 01:20 BJT

BRIEF-Mercedes-Benz USA reports March sales of 29,092 units, up 3.3 pct

April 3 Mercedes-Benz USA:

* Mercedes-Benz usa says march sales of 29,092 increased 3.3% from the same month last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
