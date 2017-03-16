版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 22:42 BJT

BRIEF-Mercer International announces proposed add-on offering of $25 million of senior notes

March 16 Mercer International Inc

* Mercer International Inc. Announces proposed add-on offering of $25 million of senior notes

* Intends to offer for sale $25.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2024

* Net proceeds of offering, to be used to finance acquisition of assets comprising a sawmill and bio-mass power plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐