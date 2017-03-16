BRIEF-Mercer International Inc announces pricing of private add-on offering of senior notes

March 16 Mercer International Inc

* Mercer international inc. Announces pricing of private add-on offering of senior notes

* Mercer international inc says pricing of its previously announced offering of $25.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.500% senior notes due 2024

* Mercer international inc says additional notes are being issued at a price of 100% of their principal amount, plus accrued interest