版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 17日 星期五 00:07 BJT

BRIEF-Mercer International Inc announces pricing of private add-on offering of senior notes

March 16 Mercer International Inc

* Mercer international inc. Announces pricing of private add-on offering of senior notes

* Mercer international inc says pricing of its previously announced offering of $25.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.500% senior notes due 2024

* Mercer international inc says additional notes are being issued at a price of 100% of their principal amount, plus accrued interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐