BRIEF-Mercer International to acquire one of Germany's largest sawmills, bio-mass power plant

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1 bln Connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
Feb 21 Mercer International Inc:
* Mercer International Inc to acquire one of Germany's largest sawmills and a bio-mass power plant
* Mercer International Inc - deal for $55.1 million plus defined working capital of approximately $9.0 million.
* Mercer international inc - sees operating synergies in range of $4 to $7 million per year from deal
* Mercer international inc - after ramp-up, currently expect to operate friesau facility to produce between 300 and 330 mmfbm of lumber per annum
* Mercer international-during initial integration period of friesau facility, do not expect acquisition to contribute to earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discovery Air Inc. receives court approval for going private transaction
* Ford Motor Co says annualized base salary increase from $716,000 to $1,800,000 for James P. Hackett