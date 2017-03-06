BRIEF-Merck and pfizer announce U.S. Fda and EMA filing acceptances

March 6 Merck & Co Inc:

* Merck and Pfizer announce U.S. Fda and EMA filing acceptances of 3 marketing applications for ertugliflozin-containing medicines for adults with type 2 diabetes

* Says prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) action date from the FDA is in December 2017 for the three NDAS