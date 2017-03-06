版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 21:31 BJT

BRIEF-Merck and pfizer announce U.S. Fda and EMA filing acceptances

March 6 Merck & Co Inc:

* Merck and Pfizer announce U.S. Fda and EMA filing acceptances of 3 marketing applications for ertugliflozin-containing medicines for adults with type 2 diabetes

* Says prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) action date from the FDA is in December 2017 for the three NDAS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐