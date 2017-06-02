BRIEF-Merck announces updated longer-term overall survival data from evaluating keytruda

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 2 Merck & Co Inc
* announced updated longer-term overall survival (OS) data from Keynote-006, phase 3 study evaluating keytruda (pembrolizumab)
* Data showed sustained superior survival outcomes for patients receiving keytruda versus ipilimumab in patients who were treatment-naïve
* After a median follow-up of 9.7 months since stopping treatment, estimated PFS was 91 percent
* With longer follow-up, adverse events have remained consistent with previously reported safety data
* there was one treatment-related death in keytruda arm in the Keynote-006 study
* 91 percent patients who discontinued treatment at two years were alive without progression of disease after a median follow-up of nearly 10 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian lawmakers need to urgently pass a revamping of the country's outdated labor code in order to mitigate extra costs for companies and consumers, the co-chairman of Brazil's largest bank said on Saturday.