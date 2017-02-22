版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日

BRIEF-Merck canada says effective Feb 28, Ontario to reimburse Zepatier, will be followed by British Columbia on March 21

Feb 22 Merck Canada:

* Effective February 28, Ontario to reimburse Zepatier, will be followed by British Columbia on March 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
