BRIEF-Merck enters exclusive worldwide license agreement with Teijin Pharma

May 25 Merck & Co Inc:
* Merck enters exclusive worldwide license agreement with
Teijin Pharma for investigational antibody candidate targeting
TAU
* Merck & Co Inc - under terms of agreement Merck will have
exclusive world-wide rights to develop, manufacture and
commercialize anti-TAU antibody.
* Says Teijin Pharma will receive royalties on product sales
and retains an option to co-promote an approved product in Japan
* Merck & Co Inc - will make an upfront payment to Teijin
Pharma who is also eligible to receive development, regulatory
and sales milestone payments
