版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 21:02 BJT

BRIEF-Merck expecting somewhat slower animal health growth

May 2 Merck & Co Inc

* Merck & Co says expects growth in animal health to be "more measured" in subsequent quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐