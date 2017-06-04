版本:
BRIEF-Merck KGaA enters immuno-oncology collaboration with F-Star

June 4 Merck KGaA

* Strengthens immuno-oncology portfolio through expansion of F-star collaboration including LAG-3/PD-L1 bispecific antibody- new strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize bispecific immuno-oncology antibodies

* Announced a new strategic collaboration with biopharmaceutical company F-star, Cambridge, UK, for development and commercialization of five bispecific immuno-oncology antibodies

* Beyond these five bispecific antibodies, Merck KGgaA, Darmstadt, Germany, will have further rights to replace, as well as to add to these antibodies using F-Star's bispecific antibody platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
