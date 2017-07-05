FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 小时前
BRIEF-Merck provides further update on 3 multiple myeloma studies evaluating Keytruda in combination with Pomalidomide, Lenalidomide
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国真能抵御朝鲜导弹吗？并非所有人都表示苟同
半岛局势
美国真能抵御朝鲜导弹吗？并非所有人都表示苟同
腾讯入股TCL 推进智能电视市场
中国财经
腾讯入股TCL 推进智能电视市场
IMF敦促G20领导人避免短视的贸易政策
国际财经
IMF敦促G20领导人避免短视的贸易政策
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月5日 / 晚上8点37分 / 13 小时前

BRIEF-Merck provides further update on 3 multiple myeloma studies evaluating Keytruda in combination with Pomalidomide, Lenalidomide

2 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* Merck provides further update on three multiple myeloma studies evaluating Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in combination with pomalidomide or lenalidomide

* Merck provides further update on three multiple myeloma studies evaluating Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in combination with pomalidomide or lenalidomide

* Merck & Co Inc - U.S. Food and drug administration (FDA) has placed a clinical hold on keynote-183, keynote-185 and keynote-023

* Merck & co inc - ‍decision follows a review of data by dmc in which more deaths were observed in Keytruda arms of keynote-183 and keynote-185​

* Merck - FDA determined data available indicates risks of Keytruda + pomalidomide or lenalidomide outweigh potential benefit for patients with multiple myeloma

* Merck & co inc - clinical hold does not apply to other studies with Keytruda

* Merck & co - ‍all patients enrolled in keynote-183,keynote-185 will discontinue investigational treatment with Keytruda​

* Merck & co - patients enrolled in Keytruda/lenalidomide/dexamethasone cohort in keynote-023 will also discontinue investigational treatment with Keytruda​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below