BRIEF-Merck provides update on multiple myeloma studies keynote-183 and 185 of keytruda in combination with other therapies

June 12 Merck & Co Inc:
* Merck provides update on multiple myeloma studies
keynote-183 and 185 of keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in combination
with other therapies
* Merck & Co Inc - patients currently enrolled in the two
studies will continue to receive treatment
* Merck & Co Inc - other studies of keytruda continue
unchanged
* Says has accepted external data monitoring committee
recommendation to pause new enrollment on keynote-183 and
keynote-185
* Says pause is to allow for additional information to be
collected to better understand more reports of death in keytruda
groups
