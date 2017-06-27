BRIEF-Merck provides update on reveal outcomes study of Anacetrapib

June 27 Merck & Co Inc
* Merck provides update on reveal outcomes study of
Anacetrapib
* Merck provides update on reveal outcomes study of
Anacetrapib
* Reveal outcomes study of anacetrapib met its primary
endpoint
* Study of anacetrapib met its primary endpoint
* Plans to review results of trial with external experts,
will consider whether to file new drug applications with U.S.
FDA
* Safety profile of Anacetrapib in early analysis was
generally consistent with that demonstrated in previous studies
of drug
* Reveal study significantly reduced major coronary events
versus placebo in patients at risk for cardiac events already
getting LDL-C lowering regimen
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: