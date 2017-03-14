BRIEF-Merck provides update on supplemental biologics license application (sbla) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)

MOVES-Rothschild hires four managing directors in US
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
March 14 Merck & Co Inc
* Merck provides update on supplemental biologics license application (sbla) for keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in previously treated advanced microsatellite instability-high cancer
* Merck & co inc - new fda target action date is june 9, 2017
* Merck & co-submission of additional data is considered major amendment to sbla under pdufa, thus extending target action date by three months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES SORENTO, AN INDIA-BASED HEALTH-AND-WELLNESS COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY
* About 47,900 in U.S. (in addition, about 1,000 in Canada) office chairs recalled by Leggett & Platt office components due to fall hazard