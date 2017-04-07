BRIEF-Merck receives complete response letter from the FDA for Tecos study with sitagliptin

April 7 Merck & Co Inc

* Merck receives complete response letter from the U.S. FDA for Tecos study with Sitagliptin

* Merck & Co Inc- Merck is reviewing letter and will discuss next steps with FDA

* Merck & Co- with the applications, co seeking to include data from Tecos in prescribing information of Sitagliptin-containing medicines