1 天前
BRIEF-Merck reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $1.01/shr
2017年7月28日 / 上午11点09分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Merck reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $1.01/shr

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc

* Merck announces second-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.01

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.71

* Q2 sales $9.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $9.75 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Merck & Co Inc qtrly Keytruda sales $‍881​ million versus $314 million

* Merck & Co Inc - Q2 Januvia/Janumet sales $‍1,511​ million versus $1,634 million

* Merck & Co Inc- Q2 Remicade sales $ 208 million versus $339 million

* Merck & Co Inc - ‍company reduces 2017 full-year GAAP EPS range to be between $1.60 and $1.72

* Merck & Co Inc - ‍second-quarter pharmaceutical sales increased 1 percent to $8.8 billion, including a 1 percent negative impact from foreign exchange​​

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.76 to $3.88 including items

* Merck & Co Inc - ‍continues to expect 2017 full-year non-GAAP EPS range to be between $3.76 and $3.88​

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Merck & Co - Narrows and raises 2017 FY revenue range to be $39.4 billion - $40.4 billion, including approximately 1 percent negative impact from foreign exchange​

* FY 2017 revenue view $40.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Merck & Co Inc - sees FY restructuring costs of $600 million

* Merck & Co Inc - sees FY acquisition- and divestiture-related costs of $3,600 million

* Merck & Co Inc - ‍anticipates that it will have temporary delays in fulfilling orders for certain products in certain markets​

* Merck & Co Inc - "‍Company is confident in continuous supply of key products such as Keytruda, Januvia and Zepatier​"

* Merck & Co Inc - "‍in addition, Merck does not currently expect a significant impact to sales of its other top products​"

* Merck - ‍to date, co has largely restored packaging operations and has partially restored its formulation operations related to June cyber-attack​

* Merck & Co Inc - ‍company is in process of restoring its active pharmaceutical ingredient operations but is not yet producing bulk product​

* Merck & Co Inc - co does not yet know magnitude of impact of disruption due to cyber attack, which "remains ongoing in certain operations"

* Merck & Co Inc - ‍company's external manufacturing was not impacted by June cyber-attack​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

