BRIEF-Merck reports results from real-world observational study in U.S. Veterans Affairs System evaluating use of ZEPATIER

April 21 Merck & Co Inc :

* Real-World observational study in the U.S. Veterans Affairs System evaluating use of Merck’S ZEPATIER® (Elbasvir and Grazoprevir) shows high sustained virologic response rates in patients with chronic Hepatitis C

* For evaluable population, 95.6 percent of veterans treated with ZEPATIER achieved primary outcome of sustained virologic response Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
