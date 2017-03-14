版本:
2017年 3月 15日 星期三

BRIEF-Merck says FDA approves keytruda for treatment of patients with refractory classical hodgkin lymphoma

March 14 Merck & Co Inc

* FDA approves Merck's Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) for adult and pediatric patients with classical hodgkin lymphoma (chl) refractory to treatment, or who have relapsed after three or more prior lines of therapy

* Merck & Co - FDA has approved keytruda for treatment of adult and pediatric patients with refractory classical hodgkin lymphoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
