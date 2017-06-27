版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 23:19 BJT

BRIEF-Merck says in tweet company's computer network was compromised as part of global hack

June 27 (Reuters) -

* Merck confirms company's computer network was compromised as part of global hack

* Merck says company is investigating the matter - Tweet
