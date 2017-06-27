BRIEF-Merck says in tweet company's computer network was compromised as part of global hack

BRIEF-Adamas Pharma says Alfred G. Merriweather appointed CFO
* Says cfo william j. Dawson to retire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 27 (Reuters) -
* Merck confirms company's computer network was compromised as part of global hack
* Merck says company is investigating the matter - Tweet
* Says cfo william j. Dawson to retire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dolby Laboratories and Netflix partner to deliver first global combined Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision streaming experience to consumers around world
* Maverix metals arranges financing with cef holdings limited